Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met on Thursday evening with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Secretary and remarked, "We've had incredible visits, first by President Trump in the Knesset, something that will be etched in our history. We had the Vice President yesterday. We had you today."

According to Netanyahu, "This is a circle of trust and partnership. You have been an extraordinary friend of Israel, and now we face days of destiny. We want advanced peace. We still have security challenges. But I think that we can work together and address the challenges and seize the opportunities, and there are plenty of both."

Rubio responded: "We're back here just about over a week after a very historic day, when President Trump's work with our partners led to this very historic breakthrough. Now there's more work ahead of us. We feel very positive about it. We're making good progress. It's amazing that just in seven or eight days, the kinds of things that were set up."

He added, "Don't have any illusions, we've already done the impossible once, and we intend to keep doing that. We can, and we have good partners who are working on this."

The Secretary insisted that they feel "confident and positive" about the progress being made. "The President has made this a top priority. I think it's evident by the fact that both Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were here for much of the week. And the Vice President just left, we crossed on the way. I am here now because this is a priority, it's a very important achievement, but there's more to be done, and bigger achievements that lie ahead," he concluded.