US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized Sunday that the ongoing negotiations between Israel and Hamas do not yet signal the end of the conflict in Gaza. Speaking on NBC News' "Meet the Press," Rubio acknowledged progress but cautioned that establishing a new governance structure in Gaza would require time.

Rubio said that all sides, including Israel, had agreed that Gaza should eventually be governed by a Palestinian technocratic group that is not affiliated with Hamas or any terrorist organization. This would take place under the guidance of an international consortium, in line with the 20-point peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump.

"You can’t set up a governance structure in Gaza that’s not Hamas in three days," Rubio stated. "It takes some time."

The Trump peace plan outlines that Gaza would be administered temporarily by an apolitical Palestinian committee. Hamas, which currently governs Gaza, would not have any role in the future administration.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his support for the plan during a recent visit to the White House. Hamas has also indicated a willingness to release all hostages, and is expected to send a delegation to Cairo for further negotiations. The talks will be attended by Trump administration special envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Rubio stressed that more work remains, particularly on two fronts: arranging the logistics of hostage releases and forming a credible Palestinian leadership. "How do you create this Palestinian technocratic leadership that’s not Hamas, that’s not terrorists, and with the help of the international community?" he asked.

He noted that the release of hostages involves detailed planning, including coordination with the Red Cross. Asked if the releases could begin this week, Rubio replied, "We want it to be as soon as possible."

Trump has indicated that Israel has agreed to withdraw to an initial line within Gaza to facilitate the hostage deal. However, Rubio emphasized that any Israeli withdrawal must be matched by clarity on who will assume control of those areas. "Let’s be realistic here," he said. "You can’t just set up a sort of new governance structure inside of Gaza in 72 hours."