Democratic mayoral frontrunner Zohran Mamdani faced sharp criticism Wednesday night during the final New York City mayoral debate, as former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa challenged his record on Israel and rising antisemitism, the New York Post reported.

The confrontation came hours after a letter was released, signed by over 650 rabbis nationwide - including 121 from New York State and more than 60 from New York City - warning that Mamdani’s election would endanger the Jewish community.

“You won’t denounce ‘globalizing the intifada,’ which means kill Jews. It was not several rabbis around, but it was 650 rabbis,” Cuomo said, mocking Mamdani’s outreach efforts. “Not everything is a TikTok video. You are the savior of Jewish people,” he added sarcastically.

Sliwa joined the criticism, accusing Mamdani of fueling antisemitism. “They’re scared. They view you as the arsonist. You fanned the flames of antisemitism,” Sliwa said. “They cannot suddenly accept the fact that you’re coming in like a firefighter and you’re going to put out the flames.”

Mamdani, a Muslim and Queens Assemblyman, responded by defending his record. “I think there is room for disagreement on many positions and many policies,” he said. “But I also want to correct the record. I have never, not once, spoken in support of global jihad. That is not something that I have said and that continues to be ascribed to me.”

He added, “Frankly, I think much of it has to do with the fact that I am the first Muslim candidate to be on the precipice of winning this election.”

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism due to his anti-Israel stance, which included his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism.

In addition, Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu - even though the US is not a member of the ICC.

Despite the backlash, Mamdani insisted during Wednesday’s debate he would serve all residents.

“I look forward to being a mayor for every single person that calls the city home,” he said. “And that includes Jewish New Yorkers who may have concerns or opposition to the positions that I’ve shared about Israel and Palestine.”

He also pledged to expand hate crime prevention programs, protect synagogues, and implement the Hidden Voice curriculum in schools to educate children about Jewish life in the five boroughs.

Hours before the debate, Mamdani made a direct appeal in Yiddish to Brooklyn’s Hasidic community, The Forward reported.

“You have probably heard a lot about me, and some of it may be a distorted picture of who I am. Therefore, it is important for me to address you directly on important issues and to set the record straight,” he wrote, as quoted by The Forward.

“I have had the honor myself to meet with members of the Orthodox Jewish community,” Mamdani continued. “I still have a lot to learn, but this was a wonderful introduction to an important and valued part of what makes New York so amazing.”

He concluded the letter by stating, “It would be the honor of a lifetime to serve as your next mayor. I hope you will consider casting your vote for me in November. Together, we can build a city that works for all of us.”