New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani is making a direct appeal to Brooklyn’s Hasidic community, The Forward reported.

In an open letter published Wednesday in Yiddish-language newspapers and written in Hasidic Yiddish, Mamdani addressed the community directly.

“You have probably heard a lot about me, and some of it may be a distorted picture of who I am. Therefore, it is important for me to address you directly on important issues and to set the record straight,” he wrote, as quoted by The Forward.

“I have had the honor myself to meet with members of the Orthodox Jewish community,” Mamdani continued. “I still have a lot to learn, but this was a wonderful introduction to an important and valued part of what makes New York so amazing.”

He concluded the letter by stating, “It would be the honor of a lifetime to serve as your next mayor. I hope you will consider casting your vote for me in November. Together, we can build a city that works for all of us.”

According to the report, Mamdani has intensified his outreach to Orthodox communities since his unexpected primary victory in June.

Earlier this month, Mamdani received a warm reception from leaders of both Satmar factions while visiting during the Sukkot holiday.

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism due to his anti-Israel stance, which included his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism.

In addition, Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu - even though the US is not a member of the ICC.

Last week, Mamdani avoided, during an interview with Martha MacCallum on Fox News, a question on whether Hamas should lay down its weapons and leave Gaza.

“I believe that any future here in New York City is one that we have to make sure that's affordable for all, and as it pertains to Israel and Palestine, that we have to ensure that there is peace. And that is the future that we have to fight for,” replied Mamdani.

Pressed on whether he believes Hamas should lay down its weapons and leave the leadership in Gaza, he said, “I don't really have opinions about the future of Hamas and Israel beyond the question of justice and safety and the fact that anything has to abide by international law. And that applies to Hamas, that applies to the Israeli military, applies to anyone you could ask me about.”

Later, during the mayoral debate, Mamdani was clearer when asked what he thinks of Hamas and whether he believes the terrorist organization should disarm.

"Of course I believe they should lay down their arms... a ceasefire means ceasing fire," Mamdani replied.

He then said that this action is important for the end of the "genocide" in Gaza and the release of more humanitarian aid into the territory.