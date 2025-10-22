Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is running as an independent for Mayor of New York City, on Tuesday slammed his rival, Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani, over his antisemitic and anti-Israel views.

“There is no New York without the Jewish community. It’s deeply alarming to see how many have grown complacent with a candidate whose views are blatantly antisemitic. But New Yorkers: we have the power to protect the values that make this city strong,” Cuomo wrote in a post on social media.

He stressed, “This is one of the most crucial elections in our city’s history. EVERY single vote matters. Rally your friends, your families, and your communities: make sure they all show up and vote.”

Mamdani has faced heavy criticism due to his anti-Israel stance, which included his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism.

In addition, Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu - even though the US is not a member of the ICC.

Current New York City Mayor Eric Adams recently withdrew from the race , amid reports that he had been pressured by the White House to do so in a move intended to clear the path for Cuomo to defeat Mamdani.

Following Adams’ withdrawal, several Jewish organizations threw their support behind Cuomo’s election campaign.