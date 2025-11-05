Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat, declined Tuesday to say whether he supports his party’s nominee in the New York City mayoral race, Democratic candidate Zohran Mamdani.

When asked by reporters who he voted for in the election, Schumer would only reply, “Look, I voted, and I look forward to working with the next mayor to help New York City.”

Schumer’s refusal to endorse Mamdani followed weeks of hesitation, during which he said only that he was “in discussions” with the nominee. His stance contrasts with that of House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, also a New Yorker, who publicly backed Mamdani before early voting began.

Mamdani has come under fire for his anti-Israel stance, which includes his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel, as well as his refusal to condemn the phrase “globalize the intifada”.

He also recently declared that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism.

In addition, Mamdani has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant issued against Netanyahu - even though the US is not a member of the ICC.

President Donald Trump announced Monday that he endorses Andrew Cuomo, the former New York governor who is running for mayor as an independent after losing the primary to Mamdani.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned that New York City would face severe federal funding cuts if Mamdani were to win the election and added, “Whether you personally like Andrew Cuomo or not, you really have no choice. You must vote for him, and hope he does a fantastic job. He is capable of it, Mamdani is not!”

On Tuesday morning, hours after polls opened, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Any Jewish person that votes for Zohran Mamdani, a proven and self professed JEW HATER, is a stupid person!!!”