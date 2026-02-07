IDF troops operating Saturday in the southern Gaza Strip identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

In an additional incident in the northern Gaza Strip on Saturday, IDF troops identified a terrorist who crossed the Yellow Line and approached the troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety.

Following the identification, the troops eliminated the terrorists in order to remove the threat.

The IDF emphasized: "IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."

On Saturday evening, the IDF announced that intelligence information suggests that a terrorist who on Thursday who approached IDF troops, posing an imminent threat to their safety, was identified as Muhammad Salah al-Din Khaled Abu Raqba.

Abu Raqba was a Hamas terrorist who had infiltrated Israeli territory during the brutal October 7th massacre. As he approached IDF troops, he was identified and thereafter troops eliminated him to remove the threat.