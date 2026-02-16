Ahead of the transition to Phase B of US President Donald Trump's plan for rebuilding Gaza, Hamas has set a new demand: to maintain its control over Gaza while keeping its role as a political entity.

Israel has sent a firm message to the US that any inclusion of Hamas in the administration of the Gaza Strip will not be accepted under any circumstances. Israel has also made it clear that it will not agree to any political or economic agreements where the murderous terror organization maintains its power within Gaza's government system.

According to Kan News, Hamas refuses to transfer its authority to the technocratic committee established to manage Gaza, preferring instead to maintain control over the territory while partially disarming.

According to the information provided, Hamas has approached Arab countries and expressed its desire to advance an arrangement similar to Hezbollah’s control in Lebanon, combining political activity with military control over the territory.

On Sunday night, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told attendees at the opening gala of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations that Israel had three goals in the war: "return the hostages, disarm and dismantle Hamas military capabilities, and third dismantle Hamas governing capabilities. The first has been achieved."

He stressed, "Hamas must give up its weapons. The weapon that does the most damage is the AK-47. Assault weapons. There are 60,000 such weapons, they must go."

"First disarm Hamas. Second, demilitarize Gaza. We dismantled about 150 km of 500 km of tunnels. We’re giving the President’s plan a chance. It can be done the easy or hard way. We hope the easy way. Because we know the human cost of war. But that goal must be achieved. And one way or another it will be.

"Gaza will not pose a threat ever again to the State of Israel," Netanyahu declared.