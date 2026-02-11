In response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement on Monday earlier this week, the IDF eliminated terrorist Ahmad Hasan, who took part in numerous terror attack plans against IDF soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip.

Hasan was the head of the sniper array in the Hamas Beit Hanoun Battalion and was recently identified as working to advance additional terror attack plans against IDF soldiers.

The terrorist led the attack in which Sergeant First Class (res.) Benyamin Asulin, Staff Sergeant Noam Aharon Musgadian, Staff Sergeant Meir Shimon Amar, Sergeant Moshe Nissim Frech, and Staff Sergeant Moshe Shmuel Noll were killed, and two additional soldiers were severely injured on July 7th, 2025.

Additionally, the terrorist took part in advancing the terror attack in which Warrant Officer G'haleb Sliman Nasasra was killed, as well as a tracker, combat officer and a female combat medic were severely injured on April 19th, 2025.

Another terror attack advanced by the terrorist was the one in which Master Sergeant (res.) Asaf Cafri was killed and two additional soldiers were severely injured, on April 24th, 2025.

"The IDF will continue to operate against any attempt by the terror organizations in the Gaza Strip to carry out terror attacks against the IDF troops and the State of Israel," a statement read.