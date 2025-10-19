Ditza Or, mother of Hamas captivity survivor Avinatan Or, on Sunday evening spoke from Beilinson Hospital about her son's condition.

Avinatan was released last Monday, together with 19 other living hostages who had been kidnapped during the October 7 massacre.

"Avinatan returned thin and pale - but stronger and more determined than ever in spirit," she said. "He is focused, powerful, cynical, and as funny as always - and he also radiates gentleness and love."

Regarding his physical recovery, Ditza added, "He eats a lot, he exercises, and he is becoming stronger."

Avinatan Or was held for most of his captivity in central Gaza camps, under extremely harsh conditions.

He was systematically starved - according to an initial medical report, he lost between 30% and 40% of his body weight. He was released thin and very weak.

In addition, Avinatan was completely isolated. For two full years, he did not meet other hostages and knew very little about what had taken place in Israel since October 7.