Rachel Goldberg-Polin, mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, a 23-year-old who was executed by his captors after 328 days in Hamas captivity, has been recognized as one of USA TODAY’s 2026 Women of the Year, an award that honors women who have profoundly impacted their communities and beyond.

Goldberg-Polin, 56, became a global advocate amid the Israel-Hamas conflict that began October 7, 2023. She tirelessly campaigned to rescue hostages, meeting with world leaders, speaking at international forums, and advocating for their release on four continents. Her efforts drew attention to the plight of the 251 hostages, even after Hersh’s death.

Beyond her international advocacy, Goldberg-Polin has helped thousands navigate grief. Strangers from across the globe, of diverse faiths and backgrounds, reach out to her with personal tragedies-loss of loved ones, children, and friends-seeking solace. She responds with empathy and guidance, teaching people to live with grief rather than suppress it.

Her Orthodox Jewish observance grounds her, offering structure and spiritual support as she continues to counsel the bereaved. Goldberg-Polin’s work is chronicled in her upcoming memoir, When We See You Again, set for release April 21.

Despite her immense personal loss, Goldberg-Polin’s dedication to others reflects a mother’s unwavering love and resilience. USA TODAY’s recognition celebrates not only her advocacy on the global stage but also the quiet, profound impact she has on individuals grappling with grief worldwide.