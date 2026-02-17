Beitar Jerusalem has already hosted former hostage and heroes of the recent war, supporting them from the onset of the October 7 attack up to the present day.

On Monday evening, Beitar hosted none other than former hostage Elkana Bohbot, holding a particularly moving ceremony in his honor just before their crucial match at their home stadium, Teddy Stadium, in the Premier League against Maccabi Tel Aviv.

"Beitar Jerusalem is a part of my identity, it’s part of my heart," said the emotional Bohbot during the ceremony in his honor. He added: "I’ve had moments in my life that truly tested me, in those moments, you return to your roots, to your values, to your faith, and to your city. Thank you for inviting me to be here and share my story. Two years in total darkness, and the uncertainty of whether I would ever see daylight again. I knew deep inside that the moment would come, and I would wear the Beitar jersey with my son."

"Today, this dream is coming true thanks to Gpd, the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces, the security forces, the fallen soldiers of Israel, the victims of the Nova attacks, the bereaved families, and of course, thanks to you, the people of Israel," said Elkana.