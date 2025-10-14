Avinatan Or reunites with his parents and Noa Argamani IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Former hostage Avinatan Or was held for most of his captivity in central Gaza camps, under extremely harsh conditions.

He was systematically starved - according to an initial medical report, he lost between 30% and 40% of his body weight. He was released thin and very weak.

In addition, Avinatan was completely isolated. For two full years, he did not meet other hostages and knew very little about what had taken place in Israel since October 7.

When he reunited with his partner, Noa Argamani, he asked his family for a moment alone with her: “Our first cigarette together after two years.” It was then that he heard from her, for the first time, how she had been rescued during “Operation Arnon.”

His family said: “‘Let them give thanks to the Lord for His mercy, and for His wonderful works toward the children of men… Let the redeemed of the Lord say so, whom He has redeemed from the hand of the enemy.’ We thank God for the great kindness in returning our beloved son home alive, whole, and healthy. Our Avinush is home! After two long years of waiting and struggle for his return, he is home! We will embrace Avinatan, celebrate this victory, and strengthen the hope of the people of Israel.”

They added: “At this moment, we deeply thank the heroic IDF soldiers, the many wounded, and you, the bereaved families - without you this would not have happened.” They also thanked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Minister Ron Dermer, and U.S. President Donald Trump, “but above all, the entire people of Israel who stood behind us, prayed, fought, and stayed by our side throughout this difficult time.”

They concluded: “We chose hope - and with hope we remain. The people of Israel live and prevail!”