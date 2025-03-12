The family of the hostage Avinatan Or has received a sign of life through hostages who returned from captivity in the recent hostage deal.

The 32-year-old Or was abducted to Gaza from the Supernova Music Festival in Re'im. He is the boyfriend of Noa Argamani, who was rescued after eight months in captivity during Operation Arnon.

On Wednesday, his uncle, Shimon Or, told Arutz Sheva-Israel National News that he is "worried about the negotiations with Hamas which strengthens them and kills the hostages. It's a slow death since we're hanging our hopes on the negotiations. In my opinion, the only way to get the hostages out is for Hamas to lose more than it gains from holding hostages. Now the opposite is happening. Now they're going with the method of getting a few hostages, knowing that the rest - dead or alive - will stay behind."