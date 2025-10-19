צפו: הרב הראשי רוקד עם שורדי השבי משה ערבה - הרבנות הראשית

Israel’s Ashkenazic Chief Rabbi Kalman Ber on Sunday visited Sheba Medical Center's Tel Hashomer Hospital on Sunday, where he met with former hostages recently returned from Hamas captivity.

During the visit, Rabbi Ber spoke with freed hostages Bar Kupershtein and Segev Kalfon, who shared with him their experiences in captivity and the hardships they endured.

Rabbi Ber offered words of encouragement and expressed deep admiration for their courage and emotional resilience. He also told them that the entire Nation of Israel carries them in its heart and is praying for their complete recovery.

“We thank the Creator for the return of all the living hostages to their homes, and we bow our heads in sorrow alongside the families whose loved ones did not return,” Rabbi Ber said.

“Our hearts are with the families of the holy fallen, whose loved ones' bodies remain in the hands of the murderers in Gaza. It is our national and moral duty to act until all are brought to proper burial in the Land of Israel with the respect they deserve.”