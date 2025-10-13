After 738 agonizing days in captivity, Omri Miran, Matan Angrest, Ziv Berman, Gali Berman, Guy Gilboa-Dalal, Alon Ohel, and Eitan Mor have returned home to the embrace of their families who worked tirelessly for their release, to their friends, and to an entire nation that hoped and waited for this day to come.

The Hostages Families Forum commented: "Our struggle is not over. It will not end until the last hostage is located and returned for proper burial. This is our moral obligation. Only then will the people of Israel be whole."

The Forum also released photos and biographies of each of the newly-released hostages.

Alon Ohel Hostages Families Forum

Alon Ohel (24) was born and raised in Lavon. He started playing piano at age nine, also plays bass, and studied music in high school. He developed his unique style inspired by classical music and jazz, enjoyed improvising with other musicians and composing original music. Those who know him say he is cheerful, happy, surrounded by friends, loves life and good food. He planned to begin his studies at the Rimon School of Music in October 2023 when he returned from his big trip to the East, and to move into a shared apartment with his friends in Tel Aviv. On October 7, Alon arrived with his friends at the Nova festival, and when the shooting began they fled to a shelter in Re'im. There he and his friends managed to repel grenades thrown into the shelter, until he was finally kidnapped along with Eliya Cohen, Or Levy, and the late Hersh Goldberg-Polin. Alon has a brother and sister, Ronen and Inbar, and is the son of Kobi and Idit.

Eitan Avraham Mor Hostages Families Forum

Eitan Avraham Mor (25) was born and raised in Kiryat Arba and now lives in Jerusalem. Eitan works at a coffee shop in Jerusalem and is beloved by all his customers. Those who know him describe him as someone with a big heart who makes everyone laugh and loves to give of himself to others. Eitan starts every morning with a sports activity with his dog, opens his home in the Nahlaot neighborhood to passersby, and on Saturdays makes sure to come to his parents' house to help them. On October 7, Eitan worked on the security team at the Nova festival. When the shooting began, Eitan helped evacuate wounded people from the area until he was kidnapped. A released hostage, Ron Krivoy, who spent three days with Eitan in a tunnel, told of Eitan's big smile and hope that didn't fade even in the depths of the earth. Eitan told the other hostages: "You'll see, we'll get out of here, don't despair." Eitan is the eldest of seven siblings. His parents are Zvika and Efrat, and his partner is Odelia.

Gali Berman Hostages Families Forum

Gali Berman (28) was born and raised in Kibbutz Kfar Aza and works at the amplification company "Sincopa" with his twin brother Ziv. Four of the company's employees were murdered on Black Saturday. Besides their work in sound and lighting, the twins share a love of soccer-they play together on the "Kfar Aza Foxes" team, are fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv and Liverpool, and don't miss any of their games. They love to travel the world, and shortly before Black Saturday they traveled to Costa Rica and spent time at the Tomorrowland festival. Gali's friends describe him as the first person they call when they need help, and he has a wide heart. On October 7, he was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza along with his twin brother Ziv and their friend Emily Damari. His parents are Talia and Doron, and he has four siblings: Liran, Idan, and his twin brother Ziv.

Ziv Berman Hostages Families Forum

Ziv Berman (28) was born and raised in Kibbutz Kfar Aza. Ziv and his twin brother Gali are the younger brothers of Liran and Idan, and their parents are Talia and Doron. Gali and Ziv are inseparable and worked together at the amplification company "Sincopa," four of whose employees were murdered on Black Saturday. Ziv, nicknamed "Zivi" by everyone, was born first among the twins, as he always reminds Gali. Their father, Doron, has Parkinson's disease, and the twins coordinated their work shifts according to his treatments. Ziv shares with his brother a love of soccer-they play together on the "Kfar Aza Foxes" team, are fans of Maccabi Tel Aviv and Liverpool, and don't miss any of their games. They love to travel the world, and shortly before Black Saturday they traveled to Costa Rica and spent time at the Tomorrowland festival. Ziv's friends describe him as an amazing and kind-hearted person with a captivating joy for life and contagious laughter. On October 7, he was kidnapped from Kibbutz Kfar Aza along with his twin brother Gali and their friend Emily Damari.

Guy Gilboa-Dalal Hostages Families Forum

Guy Gilboa-Dalal (24) is from Alfei Menashe. From a young age, Guy admired Japanese culture and anime style. He served as a fighter in the SATIL unit, and after his discharge planned the trip to Japan he had dreamed of-to see the cherry blossoms with his own eyes and experience the culture. The dedicated Guy invested his time in learning the Japanese language. He is a die-hard fan of Maccabi Haifa, loves working out, playing guitar and drums, ball sports, and spending time with his many friends and family. On October 7, he went to the Nova festival and was kidnapped along with his childhood friend, Evyatar David. Guy's parents are Ilan and Meirav. He is the older brother to Gaya and younger brother to Gal, who was also at the Nova festival and survived.

Matan Angrest Hostages Families Forum

Matan Angrest (22) is from Kiryat Bialik. He is the son of Hagai and Anat, and eldest brother to Adi, Ofir, and Roy. Matan is a die-hard Maccabi Haifa fan, loves playing video games, listening to music, working out, spending time with his siblings, and helping everyone. His relatives describe him as a patriot who insisted on enlisting in meaningful combat service and received a certificate of merit from the commander of Brigade 7. On October 7, Matan was kidnapped from the battlefield while defending the Nahal Oz outpost. Three of his friends fell in battle. During his kidnapping he was lynched while unconscious, and according to several testimonies he was starved and severely tortured in captivity.

Omri Miran Hostages Families Forum

Omri Miran (47) grew up in Yesod Hamaale in the Galilee and over the years built his home in Kibbutz Nahal Oz. Omri is a Shiatsu therapist and works in the kibbutz landscaping. His smile precedes him, and his relatives describe that he radiates pleasantness and calmness around him. Omri has a great passion for sports-he plays soccer and basketball in the kibbutz teams, and is a fan of Maccabi Tel Aviv in both soccer and basketball. He doesn't miss any of their games. He loves to travel the world. His family says he is an active, involved, and dedicated father, and his greatest love is quality time with his daughters. On October 7, he was kidnapped from the safe room of his home in front of his wife Lishay and his young daughters Roni and Alma. Alma was only six months old on the day of the kidnapping and knows her father only through the signs calling for his return.