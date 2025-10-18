Hamas' military wing on Saturday evening announced that it will transfer the bodies of two deceased hostages to Israel at 10:00 p.m. local time.

According to the terror group, the bodies were located in Gaza earlier on Saturday.

Israeli sources have said that Hamas definitely knows the locations of several more deceased hostages and can easily access them. It is estimated that at least eight more hostages could be released immediately, if the terror group chose to do so.

Meanwhile, the terror group is still holding the bodies of 18 deceased hostages.

The IDF has not yet confirmed whether the hostages' bodies will be received Saturday night, but estimates that additional transfers will be made within the coming days.

Earlier on Saturday evening, the Prime Minister's Office responded to the delays in Hamas' return of the bodies, announcing that the Rafah Crossing will remain closed until further notice.

"Its opening will be weighed in accordance with the way Hamas implements its part in the return of the deceased hostages and in the implementation of the agreed-upon plan," a statement read.

The Hostages Families Forum praised the decision, but said, "At the same time, the Israeli government must not rely on the mediators - it must show a strong position against Hamas and demand the return of all 18 hostages, with no exceptions, and use all leverage it has. The government must declare that it will not continue to implement the agreement until all of the deceased hostages have been returned, in accordance with Trump's plan."