US President Donald Trump said Friday he expects an expansion of the Abraham Accords in the near future and expressed hope that Saudi Arabia will join the pact, which normalized diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab states.

“I hope to see Saudi Arabia go in, and I hope to see others go in. I think when Saudi Arabia goes in, everybody goes in,” Trump said during an interview broadcast on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria.”

Trump revealed that he had “some very good conversations” as recently as Wednesday with states that have shown willingness to join the accords. “I think that they're going to all go in very soon,” he added.

The Abraham Accords were signed at the White House during Trump’s first term in September 2020 between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, with Morocco and Sudan joining soon after.

The accords were backed by the Biden administration , but it was unable to expand them with additional countries, despite efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to join.

Trump suggested in April that momentum around the Abraham Accords remains strong, saying, “We’re going to be filling it up. A lot of countries want to come into the Abraham Accords.”

In late June, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff estimated the US would soon make a significant announcement regarding the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

Reports several months ago indicated that the Trump administration is actively engaged in talks with Azerbaijan regarding its potential inclusion in the Abraham Accords, alongside possible participation from Central Asian allies.

