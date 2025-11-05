During his address at the America Business Forum on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump hinted that Saudi Arabia would soon join the Abraham Accords and normalize ties with Israel.

US President Donald Trump praised his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and Envoy Steve Witkoff, and noted that the Abraham Accords are progressing. "We just had a meeting, it's more and more so."

Among those present at the address was the Saudi Ambassador, Princess Reema Al Saud.

"We have a lot of people joining the Abraham Accords. And hopefully we'll get Saudi Arabia very soon," Trump said, adding with a giggle while pointing in the direction of the ambassador: "But I'm not saying that, I'm not lobbying."

He noted that "the key was when we took out the nuclear capability of Iran, all of a sudden, everyone said, 'Wow, that was nice.' They've been wanting to do that for 20 years."