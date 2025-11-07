Kazakhstan on Thursday confirmed reports that it will join the Abraham Accords, brokered by the Trump administration.

"Our anticipated accession to the Abraham Accords represents a natural and logical continuation of Kazakhstan's foreign policy course - grounded in dialogue, mutual respect, and regional stability," the country's government said in a statement quoted by AFP.

The confirmation follows an announcement by US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff earlier on Thursday, who revealed that the Trump Administration will reveal the next country to join the Abraham Accords later that night.

“Tonight, we will announce the joining of an additional country to the Abraham Accords and normalization with Israel,” Witkoff stated while addressing the America Business Forum in Miami.

Kazakhstan's joining the accords will be largely symbolic, as the nation already has ties with Israel.

The Israeli embassy in Kazakhstan was established in 1992, while the Kazakh embassy in Tel Aviv was established in 1996. In December 2016, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu made his first official visit to Kazakhstan, and in January 2017, the country abolished the visa requirement for Israeli tourists.

The Abraham Accords are a series of historic peace and normalization agreements between Israel and four Arab and Muslim nations that were brokered and signed near the end of the first Trump administration in 2020. The announcement signals that a fifth nation has chosen to join the accords, the first to do so in five years.

The four nations that reached peace agreements with Israel in 2020 are the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan.