There has been mounting concern lately for Bahrain-Israel relations, after the kingdom's ambassador, Khaled Yousif al-Jalahma, left the country without notice.

According to a report aired on Kan Reshet Bet radio on Tuesday, citing sources with knowledge of details, al-Jalahma had returned to Manama after being appointed as an undersecretary at the Foreign Ministry.

Despite the appointment, he continued serving as Ambassador to Israel from home. Two months ago, he concluded his post in Bahrain, returned to Israel, and went back to serving as ambassador full-time.

The report noted that al-Jalahma, who was appointed after Israel and Bahrain normalized ties as part of the Abraham Accords, is currently in Israel working to strengthen relations between the two countries, seeking to capitalize on the momentum created after the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

Three weeks ago, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar spoke by phone with Bahrain’s Foreign Minister, Abdullatif Al Zayani, after Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa received the credentials of Israel’s new ambassador to Manama, Sami Ravel. The ceremony was even broadcast on Bahraini television.