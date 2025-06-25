US President Donald Trump's Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, estimated on Wednesday that the US will soon make a significant announcement regarding the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

"We think we will have big announcements on countries that are coming into the Abraham Accords," he said.

The Abraham Accords were signed at the White House in September 2020 between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, with Morocco and Sudan joining soon after.

The Abraham Accords were backed by the Biden administration , but it was unable to expand them with additional countries, despite efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to join.

Trump suggested in April that momentum around the Abraham Accords remains strong, saying, “We’re going to be filling it up. A lot of countries want to come into the Abraham Accords.”

In May, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that additional Arab nations could forge ties with Israel this year.

"I think we may have good news, certainly before the end of this year, of a number of more countries that are willing to join that alliance," Rubio told the House Foreign Affairs Committee, referring to the Abraham Accords.