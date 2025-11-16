A source in the Saudi royal family addressed US President Donald Trump's remarks on Saturday about the purchase of F-35 fighter jets and the upcoming meeting between the President and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

"There won't be normalization with Israel without meeting the basic condition that we set: a two-state solution based on the 1967 borders," the source told Israel's Channel 12 News. "Trump won't pressure us to do anything else, and even if so, normalization will not occur without this basic condition."

The source emphasized that the deal for the jets does not depend on the United States. "Even if we don't buy F-35s from the US, it doesn't matter. We'll purchase advanced weapons from another country, even though the US was and will remain a strategic ally," he stated.