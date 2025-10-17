The IDF on Friday struck and eliminated a terrorist who took part in the Hezbollah terrorist organization’s attempts to reestablish its military capabilities in the Kherbet Selem area in southern Lebanon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced in a statement.

Additionally, during an activity of IDF troops overnight Thursday, a Hezbollah military structure that posed a threat to the troops was dismantled in the Yaroun area.

“The activities of the terrorist and the Hezbollah terrorist organization constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate to remove any threat to the State of Israel,” said the IDF statement.

On Thursday, the IDF struck Hezbollah infrastructure that the military said was used for the organization's rehabilitation attempts, in the Mazraat Sinai area in southern Lebanon.

Additionally, the IDF also struck infrastructure used by the "Green Without Borders" organization. The organization had used the site to conceal terrorist activity aimed at rebuilding Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, under a civilian guise.

The "Green Without Borders" organization is an organization that operated under a civilian cover to conceal the presence of Hezbollah in the border area with Israel.

