The IDF on Thursday struck Hezbollah infrastructure that the military says was used for the organization's rehabilitation attempts, in the Mazraat Sinai area in southern Lebanon.

The IDF noted that among the targets struck was a quarry in which Hezbollah produced cement to rebuild and reestablish its assets and terrorist infrastructure that were struck and dismantled during the "Swords of Iron" War, particularly during "Northern Arrows."

According to the military, the infrastructure enabled Hezbollah's continuous activity and the reestablishment of its terrorist activity under civilian disguise in Lebanon.

Additionally, the IDF also struck infrastructure used by the "Green Without Borders" organization. The organization had used the site to conceal terrorist activity aimed at rebuilding Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon, under a civilian guise.

The "Green Without Borders" organization, which was revealed in 2018, is an organization that operated under a civilian cover to conceal the presence of Hezbollah in the border area with Israel.

"The presence of such infrastructure constitutes a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon. The IDF will continue to operate in order to remove any threat to the State of Israel," the IDF stated.