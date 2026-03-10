תיעוד: חיסול המחבל חסן סלאמה בלבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Sunday, the Israeli Air Force, guided by IDF intelligence, struck in the Jwaya area and eliminated Hassan Salameh, the Commander of Hezbollah's 'Nassar' Unit, IDF Spokesperson Efri Defrin announced this evening (Tuesday).

Salameh was appointed the unit's commander following the elimination of the former commander, Abu Talib, in June 2024.

Salameh was a senior terrorist and served in several key positions in the organization, including the Commander of the Khaim region and the Deputy Operational Commander in the 'Nassar' Unit.

Throughout his years in the organization, Salameh operated extensively against the State of Israel and to advance numerous terror attacks against Israeli civilians.

The 'Nassar' Unit is one of three units responsible for Hezbollah's operations in southern Lebanon.

The military stated: "The IDF is operating with determination against the Hezbollah terrorist organization following it’s decision to deliberately attack Israel on behalf of the Iranian regime. The IDF will not tolerate any harm to the residents of the State of Israel."