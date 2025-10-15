Maya Regev, a former hostage who met the late Guy Illouz at Shifa Hospital in Gaza, paid tribute to him after his body was identified at the National Center of Forensic Medicine (Abu Kabir).

“Yesterday, when your name was published, I really held myself together,” she wrote. “I waited until they confirmed it was really you - that you were really coming home.”

In an Instagram story, Regev recalled: “When I arrived at the hospital and met you for the first time, you told me that the terrorists said a surprise was coming for you. You said you thought they were bringing you sage tea - and then I arrived. Just from hearing you say that we can learn so much about the person you were - modest, special, someone who loved the simple things in life.”

“Our connection was instant,” she continued. “And in such a dark place, you gave me a huge point of light. You suffered alone for a week until I arrived, and we talked about the simplest and purest things in the darkest, most terrible place a person could know. You told me your only comfort in captivity was that you wouldn’t have to attend Alon Verber’s funeral, after seeing him murdered before your eyes. Not long after, you, too, were no longer among the living.”

Regev concluded: “From that moment, I promised myself that I would come home not only for my family, but for yours, too. I felt that, in a way, you waited for me to come. You waited for me to come so that I could tell your story - and that is what happened. You’re home now, and the circle is finally closed. Rest in peace, Guy.”