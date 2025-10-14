The National Center of Forensic Medicine on Tuesday identified the bodies of Guy Illouz and Bipin Joshi.

Daniel Perez, 22, from Yad Binyamin, was killed in action on October 7. He was a captain and a tank commander in Nahal Oz when Hamas's murderous surprise attack began.

The late Daniel is the son of Rabbi Doron Perez, chairman of the Mizrachi World Movement, and was born in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The family immigrated to Israel about a decade ago, when Daniel was 13. His brother Yonatan also fought in the October 7 fighting and was wounded in the leg. A few days later he got married, without his brother - who was then declared missing - being able to be by his side.

Guy Illouz, 26, from Tel Aviv, was taken hostage from the Nova music festival near Re’im. About two months after his abduction, his family was informed that he had been murdered. He was documented fleeing the festival site, managing to call and report that gunmen were shooting at him, that his close friend Alon had been murdered, and that he was hiding.

“According to the information and intelligence in our possession, Guy Illouz was wounded and abducted alive after fleeing the Nova festival toward the Tel Gama area by the Hamas terror organization. Guy died of his wounds after not receiving proper medical treatment while in Hamas captivity,” the IDF said in a statement announcing the identification of the fallen.

According to former hostage Maya Regev, he was abducted unconscious and left alone for a week, tied to his hospital bed. A day and a half before his death, she was brought into his room, where he told her that his mother was “the strongest woman in the world,” and that when he returned home, he would hug her and never let go.

Illouz worked as a sound technician for the Israeli rock band HaYehudim and collaborated with leading artists including Matti Caspi and Shalom Hanoch. HaYehudim frontman Tomm Petrover said: “Our Guy - a talented, wonderful, exceptionally sweet kid, one of those you fall in love with instantly, with a huge smile that pierces through you and fills you with joy.” His relatives described him as “a man with a huge heart who always wanted to make his friends happy. Guy’s energy radiated love and respect.”

Bipin Joshi, 24, from Nepal, was kidnapped from Kibbutz Alumim, where he was studying agriculture. During the initial attack, he hid with his friends in a protected shelter. When terrorists threw in the first grenade, he managed to throw it back out. A second grenade thrown into the shelter left him and his friends unconscious. He was then abducted to Gaza along with several Thai agricultural workers.

Yossi Sharabi, 53, from Kibbutz Be'eri, was kidnapped to Gaza along with his brother Eli Sharabi, who was released in the previous deal, and with Ofir Engel, the partner of his daughter Yuval, who was released in a hostage deal after 54 days in Gaza. 102 days after the kidnapping, Yossi's family was informed that he had been murdered in captivity. He left behind three daughters - Yuval, Ofir and Oren - and his wife, Nira. His nieces Noya and Yahel, Eli's daughters, were murdered on 7/10, as was his sister-in-law Liane - Eli's wife.

The IDF estimates that Sharabi was killed following an airstrike on a building near the point where he was held along with Itay Svirsky of Be'eri, who was murdered by Hamas a few days later; and alongside Noa Argamani, who was later rescued alive from an apartment in Nusayrat.

Eli Sharabi, Yossi's brother, said: "Last night we came full circle, after Alon Ohel (with whom he was held captive; 33) returned home - and Yossi has been brought home for a proper burial in Israel. Thank you for the warm messages and endless support I receive from this amazing nation, and to everyone who supported me along the way and made it finally happen. We will not stop until all the fallen have returned home."