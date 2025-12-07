The family of Ran Gvili, the last hostage left in Gaza, spoke at a rally in their hometown of Meitar, where the families of returned hostages gathered to support them.

Talik Gvili, mother of Ran Gvili, said: "No one can imagine what we're going through. We need you now, we truly need all the people of Israel right now, to understand that we're here because everyone has come back already - Ran is the one who remains. And we want to do everything to ensure there isn't one more step forward until Ran comes home."

"We need you to give them that strength, to share on your social media, to talk to people - simply put, we don't move to the second phase without Ran coming back.

"I hope this will be the last time we're here on this stage. We are one people. We will prevail so that no mother like me will ever go through what we've gone through."

At the same time, hostages' families rallied for Gvili's return at the Sha'ar HaNegev Junction and in Carmei Gat.

Captivity survivor Omri Miran spoke at the Sha'ar HaNegev rally, recalling, "During my captivity, there were long periods when I was held alone under psychological and physical terror. It will take more time to fully process what we were forced to endure. Yet the hope that I would return never left me for a moment."

He added, "792 days and nights have passed since our world changed, and we still have a hostage in Gaza - Ran Gvili - and we will continue to demand his return to his family and his people, unconditionally and immediately."

"Ran was among the first to go out and fight and the last one remaining. Like everyone, I'm waiting for him to come back and bring comfort to his family and bring light to all of us.

"I think about Ran's family, and I look at my own family - no family should bear this heavy burden alone. You were there for my family, and now I'm here to be there for the Gvili family."

Chemi Goldin, brother of the late Hadar Goldin, spoke at the Carmei Gat rally, saying, "On October 7th, when the worst happened, this nation rose up and said 'never again,' and I want to say something about Ran - there's no such thing as not bringing him back. This week we're marking thirty days since Hadar's return, and I'm ashamed that we're reaching this date and Ran still isn't here."

"It will not and cannot be that someone wakes up in the morning, goes down south, looks at the landscape, and knows that one of ours is still there."

Nira Sharabi, wife of the late Yossi Sharabi, also spoke at the Carmei Gat rally, saying: "We must ensure that the Gvili family can say goodbye to their beloved Ran. I trust each and every one of us - that we won't leave them alone. I know how the people of Israel embraced and continue to embrace us. I see you before me and feel the strength of this nation."

"This is the final stretch of an unprecedented, principled struggle. We cannot allow the agreement to move to its next phases without the last hostage being returned to us. This is an opportunity that won't come again - this is the moment to ensure no hostage is left behind. That no family is left behind. That our values are not left behind. Only then can the sun set on October 7th, and we can create the new day that must finally arrive."

Michal Guma Yaakov, aunt of captivity survivors Yagil and Or Yaakov, said at the Carmei Gat rally: "We've been standing here for so many months now. To say clearly and loudly: Ran Gvili must return home - now - to his family and his community. His absence leaves all of society wounded. The struggle for his release is also a struggle for all our souls. We won't rest until Ran Gvili returns. We won't stop until the truth is revealed."

"And we won't stop standing together - because this togetherness is the source of our healing. This togetherness is the proof that we are still a nation, still a community, still human beings. Human beings who refuse to give up on life and hope. These will lead to restoration and healing."