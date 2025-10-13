Eitan and Iair Horn reunite IDF Spokesperson's Unit

Eitan Horn, one of the 20 living hostages who were freed from Hamas captivity on Monday, reunited with his family.

Among those with whom Eitan reunited was his brother Iair, who was also kidnapped by Hamas and freed in the hostage deal in February.

In March, Hamas published a video showing the two brothers saying their goodbyes ahead of Iair's release.

Eitan was kidnapped from the home of Iair during a visit to Iair's home in Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, 2023.

After his release from captivity, Iair said that he and his brother were held together in extremely difficult conditions with several other hostages in one of Hamas' terror tunnels.

Iair also said that the moment of parting from Eitan, before his release, was very difficult.

