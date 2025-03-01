Hamas published a video showing brothers Iair Horn and Eitan Horn saying their goodbyes ahead of Iair's release earlier this month.

Eitan is still held hostage in Gaza.

The two brothers appear in the video alongside Sagui Dekel-Chen, who was released together with Iair.

The Horn family has authorized the publication of the video.

The Horn family said: "It breaks our heart to see Eitan in this difficult situation, saying goodbye to his brother, Iair, who is being freed while Eitan remains held in Hamas hell for 512 days now."

"You can see the despair and fear in Eitan's eyes. Since Iair returned to us, he hasn't stopped thinking about and working for Eitan and all the other hostages he met in captivity who are still there.

"We demand from the decision-makers: Look Eitan in the eyes. Don't stop the agreement that has already brought dozens of hostages back to us. They are running out of time! Bring everyone home, now, in one phase."

In addition to the Horn brothers and Dekel-Chen, two additional hostages whose faces have been censored appear in the video. In the video, Eitan Horn said: "Get everyone out, and don't separate any more families," and called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign on the second stage of the deal.

Eitan, 37 years old from Kfar Saba, was kidnapped from the home of Iair, 46, during a visit to Iair's home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. Iair was released from captivity due to injury, and told his mother that he and his brother were together until a few days before his release.