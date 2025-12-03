The military arm of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror organization in the Gaza Strip issued an official statement on Wednesday afternoon claiming that its members located the body of a slain hostage in Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

According to the announcement, the body was found by the terrorists while operating in the area. Hamas announced that it will hand the body over to Israel, via the Red Cross, at 5:00 p.m.

On Tuesday, the Hamas terrorist organization transferred remains that were found in Gaza to Israel for inspection. The Prime Minister's Office later announced that they did not belong to any deceased hostages.

Gaza terror groups are still holding the bodies of two deceased hostages: Yassam officer Ran Gvili and Sudthisak Rinthalak, a Thai agricultural worker.

Last week, the body of Dror Or, who was murdered on October 7th and taken into Gaza from Be'eri, was returned.