עידן אלכסנדר במתחם הנובה וידאו: נועם בן שלום, תמונה: שלומי אמסלם

A delegation of one thousand Christian leaders and influencers visiting Israel as part of the Friends of Zion Museum’s tenth anniversary witnessed a powerful moment when captivity survivor Edan Alexander appeared in public wearing his IDF uniform for the first time since his release from Hamas captivity.

The group, participating in a joint program with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, opened its visit at the Nova festival site, where they received a detailed briefing from Col. Golan Vach, Commander of the National Search and Rescue Unit and one of the earliest responders on October 7.

During the visit, the delegation met with former hostages Emily Damari, Tal Shoham, Edan Alexander, Moran Stella Yanai, and Aviva and Keith Siegel. Dr. Mike Evans presented all six with the Here Am I Award in recognition of their contribution to international advocacy.

Alexander arrived at the event in uniform, accompanied by his father and grandparents, telling the audience that this was his first time wearing the uniform so close to Gaza. “I wanted to show them that although they hurt me, I am returning to stand strong,” he said. He added that after returning from captivity, he asked to reenlist in the army, explaining that the knowledge he gained during the year and eight months he spent in captivity would now be devoted to helping achieve victory.

Emily Damari addressed the participants, saying, “You are FOZ, which in Arabic sounds like victory, and we have won. Thank God, thank the soldiers, and thank President Trump,” prompting a standing ovation from the thousand attendees.

Moran Stella Yanai, abducted from the Nova festival, thanked Dr. Evans for enabling her to speak at the same site where her ordeal began. After two and a half years, she said she stands before the world to show that she chose life. “I call myself a hero. I have won and I celebrate my victory. The very fact that I am here is the proof that we prevailed.”

Tal Shoham expressed his gratitude to evangelical supporters who stood by Israel during two difficult years, noting that “a true friend is revealed in times of distress.” Dr. Evans, who has accompanied Shoham since his return, told the audience through tears that Shoham’s presence at the event was “a blessing from God and a strength granted by God.”

Aviva and Keith Siegel thanked those who prayed for them and expressed appreciation to the people of Israel, the soldiers, and President Trump for his efforts to secure their release.