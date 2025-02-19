Iair Horn, who was released from Hamas captivity last week, brought new details from captivity and a sign of life from his brother Eitan, who is still being held by the terrorist organization in Gaza.

Horn said that he and his brother were held together in extremely difficult conditions with several other hostages in one of Hamas' terror tunnels.

They suffered from relentless psychological terror and were interrogated throughout their captivity. Unlike other hostages, they were hardly exposed to the media, and were unaware of most events since the October 7th massacre.

Iair also said that the moment of parting from Eitan, before his release, was very difficult. Until Iair returned from captivity, no sign of life had been received from Eitan and no one knew if he was alive.

The Horn family said that "hearing this from Iair gave us a breath of fresh air, but we want Eitan here alive, together with all the other hostages."

Eitan Horn has not been included in the hostages to be released in phase one of the hostage deal, and is expected to be included in phase two.

Iair and Eitan's mother, Ruti Strum, spoke about Iair's situation and the fact that the brothers were held together with Channel 12 News: "I know that Iair and Eitan were held together, and I said from day one that I felt it. Until Eitan is here, Iair will not be whole."

On his condition in recent days after his return from captivity, she said, "He is thin, but feels good. The doctors say he will be fine. He is with us, receiving our warmth and love. I know he will be fine, but he will be completely fine only when Eitan is here."