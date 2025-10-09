Leah and Simcha Goldin, parents of IDF soldier Hadar Goldin who was murdered and his body kidnapped by Hamas, on Thursday morning responded to the announcement that Hamas has agreed to release all hostages.

Hadar was killed during Operation Protective Edge in 2014; his body has still not been returned to Israel. The IDF recovered the body of Oron Shaul, a second soldier killed during the same operation, was recovered earlier this year.

"This war was born 11 years ago, when it was decided to leave hostages behind in Gaza," the Goldins said in a statement.

"Our Hadar symbolizes determination for a true victory, and until he is brought home, we are still at war. Israel has 28 deceased hostages without a solution, and we are standing guard. We call on the Israeli government to bring in search teams and bring everyone back before Hamas receives anything in exchange."

After the new deal is approved by the government, the IDF will begin withdrawing its forces, but will maintain control of 53% of Gaza. An Israeli source indicated that the withdrawal line is similar to the “yellow line” published by US President Donald Trump last weekend, with some adjustments agreed upon with Israel. As part of the withdrawal, the IDF will pull out of Gaza City, which it recently re-entered during Operation Gideon’s Chariots II. Later reports said that the IDF will significantly withdraw from both Khan Yunis and southern Gaza, in amendments made at Hamas' request.

Once the withdrawal is complete, a 72-hour countdown will begin, after which Hamas is required to release the hostages in a single phase, without public ceremonies. According to current assessments, living hostages will be released on Sunday, followed by the transfer of the bodies of deceased hostages on Monday.

Egyptian sources told the Qatari Al-Araby channel that, as part of the agreement, the Rafah crossing will open in both directions. It was also agreed that 600 trucks carrying humanitarian aid will enter Gaza each day.

An Israeli source clarified that the deal will not include the release of Nukhba terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre, nor the four key figures Hamas had demanded be freed.