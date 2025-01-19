The IDF located and recovered the body of fallen soldier Oron Shaul and brought it to Israel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday morning.

Shaul fell on July 20, 2014, during Operation Protective Edge, and his body was kidnapped by Hamas terrorists.

"In a special ISA and IDF operation before the ceasefire takes effect, we returned the body of Golani soldier Oron Shaul, of blessed memory, to Israel," Netanyahu announced.

"I embrace the Shaul family, who are very dear to me, and praise the ISA and IDF forces for their bravery and resourcefulness."

He went on, "The photos of Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin, of blessed memory, who fell during Operation Protective Edge in 2014, are always facing me in my office, for many years, as daily testimony to my obligation to bring them home."

"Last night, we completed the task of bringing Oron back, and we will not rest until we complete the task of bringing Hadar Goldin back as well. We will continue to work to bring all of our hostages home - living and dead both."

The IDF reported: "It has been cleared for publication that in a covert, special operation conducted by IDF and ISA special forces in the Gaza Strip, the IDF recovered the body of fallen IDF soldier Staff Sergeant Oron Shaul, who fell in combat in Shejaiya on July 20, 2014, during Operation Protective Edge, and his body was abducted by the Hamas terrorist organization."

"The efforts to return him, including the gathering of intelligence by the Hostages and Missing Persons Unit and the Special Operations Unit in the Intelligence Directorate, continued for over a decade and during this war.

"Following an identification procedure carried out by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine and the Military Rabbinate, IDF and ISA representatives updated the family this morning (Sunday).

"The IDF and ISA send their heartfelt condolences to the family.

"The IDF and ISA are continuing to operate in order to bring home all the hostages as soon as possible."

Aviram Shaul, Oron's brother, responded: "Our feelings are mixed; this is closure for the family, which has received relief and peace. In the past few days, we have been through an emotional rollercoaster, which ended today. We hope there will also be closure for the Goldin family."

The Hostages and Missing Families Forum Headquarters responded: "The Hostages Families Forum embraces the Shaul family as Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul is returned for burial in Israel after more than 10 years."

"Staff Sgt. Oron Shaul from Poriya, who was killed in battle at age 21, has been returned for burial in Israel after Hamas held his body for more than a decade.

"Oron was an excellent student and scholar who loved art, drawing, and sculpture. He received the President's Excellence Award on Israel's 66th Independence Day for performing his duties with dedication.

"Oron fell on July 20, 2014, during Operation Protective Edge when his APC was hit by an anti-tank missile. He is survived by his mother Zehava, his late father Herzl, and two brothers: Aviram and Ofek."

The Forum added: ""Returning Oron for eternal rest in Israel fulfills the basic moral and ethical obligation that the State of Israel has to all its citizens."

"For the past 15 months, the Shaul family has been an inseparable part of our Families Forum. We share their pain and welcome this moment to finally lay Oron to rest in Israel after more than a decade of waiting.

"We will continue our relentless fight to ensure all hostages return home under the current agreement, down to the very last one. This is the only way to prevent future hostages from enduring captivity for over a decade."