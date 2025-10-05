President Donald Trump warned that Hamas risks "complete obliteration" if it refuses to relinquish control over Gaza, as diplomatic efforts intensify around his proposed ceasefire agreement.

In a text message to CNN's Jake Tapper on Saturday, President Trump stated, "Complete Obliteration!" when asked about the consequences should Hamas reject the plan.

The exchange followed comments from Sen. Lindsey Graham, who suggested that Hamas had rejected the president's 20-point proposal by demanding to retain arms, maintain Palestinian governance of Gaza, and link hostage release to further talks.

Pressed by Tapper on whether Graham was incorrect in that assessment, President Trump responded, "We will find out. Only time will tell!!!"

The president noted that clarity on Hamas’ stance is expected "soon," and confirmed that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu supports the plan, responding, "Yes on Bibi" when asked if Netanyahu is on board with ending the military campaign in Gaza.

President Trump added that his administration is actively working to implement the ceasefire, expressing hope that the proposal would be realized.

Earlier on Saturday, he announced via social media that Israel had agreed to the initial withdrawal terms outlined in the plan, and that the ball is now in Hamas's court.

"After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas. When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective," Trump wrote on Truth Social, also referencing a potential exchange of hostages and prisoners and the beginning of a phased withdrawal.

On Friday, the president indicated that Hamas had responded positively to the proposal, calling it "a big day" and labeling the developments "unprecedented" in a video posted to Truth Social.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the war in Gaza is “not yet” over, describing the release of hostages as only the first phase of a broader process. He said Hamas had "basically" accepted the framework of President Trump’s plan, and that meetings were underway to coordinate its implementation.

Rubio noted that Hamas had also signaled a willingness to discuss Gaza’s future, though many specifics still need to be resolved. He said the US would soon learn whether Hamas was serious, as technical discussions continue.

"Priority number one," he said, "is the release of all the hostages in exchange for Israel moving back" to the designated withdrawal line. However, he acknowledged that shaping Gaza’s long-term governance and disarming terror groups would pose significant challenges.

"All that work, that’s going to be hard, but that’s critical, because without that, you’re not going to have lasting peace," Rubio stated.