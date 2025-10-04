US President Donald Trump on Friday issued a statement in response to Hamas’s reply to his proposal for an end to the war in Gaza.

Even though Hamas had not agreed to all the points in Trump’s plan and called for negotiations, Trump in his statement welcomed Hamas’s response as a positive one, claiming Hamas is ready for peace and calling on Israel to stop its strikes on the Gaza Strip.

“Based on the Statement just issued by Hamas, I believe they are ready for a lasting PEACE. Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly! Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that,” Trump wrote in a statement posted to his Truth Social account.

He added, "We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

The Israeli government has yet to officially respond to Trump’s statement, but opposition leader Yair Lapid issued a statement on Friday night, saying, "President Trump is right that there is an unprecedented opportunity here to secure the release of the hostages and end the war. Israel must announce that it is joining the discussions led by President Trump to finalize the details of the deal."

"I have informed the US administration that Netanyahu has political backing to move forward with this process," he added.

Hamas, in its response to Trump’s proposal, had said that in order “to achieve a cessation of hostilities and a complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the movement announces its agreement to release all Israeli hostages, both living and deceased, in accordance with the exchange formula included in President Trump’s proposal, provided that the necessary conditions on the ground are met. In this regard, the movement confirms its readiness to immediately enter into negotiations through the mediators to discuss the details.”

Speaking to Al Jazeera, senior Hamas official Mousa Abu Marzouq said, "The idea of handing over hostages and the remains of the deceased within 72 hours is theoretical and unrealistic under the current circumstances."

He added, "We will enter negotiations on all issues related to the movement and its weapons - implementing the plan is impossible without negotiations. Executing the plan’s points requires detailed discussions and mutual understanding. All details concerning the peacekeeping force need clarifications and agreements."

Abu Marzouq further told the channel, "We have agreed to the plan in principle, based on its main outlines, but its implementation requires negotiations. We will hand over the weapons to the Palestinian state, and whoever governs Gaza will hold the weapons."

While Trump welcomed Hamas’s statement, his close associate, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) wrote that Hamas had rejected Trump’s proposal.

“Hamas’ recent response to President Trump’s plan to end the war — which Israel had accepted — is unfortunately predictable. A classic ‘Yes, but,’” he wrote on X.

“No disarmament, keeping Gaza under Palestinian control, and tying hostage release to negotiations, along with other problems. This is, in essence, a rejection by Hamas of President Trump’s ‘take it or leave it’ proposal,” Graham wrote.

Hamas’s response to Trump was delivered hours after the president threatened Hamas in a post on Truth Social.

"An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote. "Every Country has signed on! If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. There will be peace in the Middle East one way or the other."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later reiterated Trump’s ultimatum for Hamas to accept his Gaza peace proposal by Sunday, warning the terror group of "very grave" consequences if it does not accept.

