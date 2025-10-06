US President Donald Trump on Sunday commented on the talks with Hamas, scheduled to begin Monday in Egypt, on Trump’s plan to release the hostages and end the war in Gaza.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump warned Hamas that “time is of the essence or massive bloodshed will follow.”

“There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East. These talks have been very successful, and proceeding rapidly,” wrote Trump.

“The technical teams will again meet Monday, in Egypt, to work through and clarify the final details. I am told that the first phase should be completed this week, and I am asking everyone to MOVE FAST. I will continue to monitor this Centuries old ‘conflict.’ TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!” he added.

Trump’s post comes as an Israeli delegation and a Hamas delegation have arrived in Egypt ahead of Monday’s talks.

On Saturday, the President warned that Hamas risks "complete obliteration" if it refuses to relinquish control over Gaza, as diplomatic efforts intensify around his proposed ceasefire agreement.