Hezbollah’s leader Naim Qassem on Saturday denounced the US-backed Gaza ceasefire proposal as “full of dangers,” claiming Israel aims to achieve through diplomacy what it “failed” to accomplish militarily.

Speaking at a memorial event for two Hezbollah commanders killed in last year’s war with Israel and quoted by AFP, Qassem alleged that the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump serves Israel’s interests under the guise of peace.

“In fact, this plan is a plan full of dangers,” Qassem claimed. “It is Israel's project, which it seeks to achieve through politics after failing to achieve it through military action, aggression, genocide and famine.”

While Hamas responded positively to the proposal on Friday, Qassem emphasized that the decision rests with the Palestinian Arab factions. “Ultimately, the Palestinian resistance, Hamas, and all the factions are the ones discussing and deciding what they see fit,” he stated, adding that he would not “interfere in the discussion of the details.”

Qassem also warned against what he called the “Greater Israel project,” referring to a biblical interpretation of Israeli territory that includes Gaza, Judea and Samaria, and parts of Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria. “We must confront the Greater Israel project,” he said, urging regional resistance. “The project will reach him sooner or later, according to Israel's planning.”

The Hezbollah leader’s comments come as his group is facing pressure to disarm in Lebanon.

Lebanon’s cabinet recently tasked the army with formulating a plan for disarming Hezbollah by the end of 2025.

The Lebanese cabinet later welcomed a military proposal to disarm Hezbollah, though no formal vote was held and no timeline was set for implementation.