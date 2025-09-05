The Lebanese cabinet on Friday welcomed a military proposal to disarm Hezbollah, though no formal vote was held and no timeline was set for implementation, Reuters reported.

The plan, presented by army commander Rodolphe Haykal during a three-hour cabinet session, was met with immediate protest from Shiite ministers, all five of whom exited the meeting upon Haykal’s arrival.

The initiative comes amid growing international and domestic pressure to curtail Hezbollah’s military power following last year’s war with Israel, which shifted Lebanon’s internal balance of power.

Lebanon’s cabinet recently tasked the army with formulating a plan for disarming Hezbollah by the end of 2025.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have joined Christian and Sunni factions in Lebanon in urging Hezbollah to relinquish its weapons.

Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem condemned the Lebanese government's plan to disarm the terror organization and vowed that Hezbollah would keep its arms.

Information Minister Paul Morcos stated on Friday that while the cabinet welcomed the army’s plan, it had not formally adopted it. He emphasized that implementation would depend on the army’s logistical, material, and personnel capabilities, noting that this may require “additional time (and) additional effort.” The plan’s contents remain classified.

Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar, aligned with Hezbollah, warned prior to the session’s conclusion that any decision made without Shiite representation would be “null and void,” arguing it violated Lebanon’s delicate sectarian power-sharing framework.

