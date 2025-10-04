US President Donald Trump on Saturday night announced that Israel has confirmed an initial withdrawal line for a Gaza ceasefire.

"After negotiations, Israel has agreed to the initial withdrawal line, which we have shown to, and shared with, Hamas," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "When Hamas confirms, the Ceasefire will be IMMEDIATELY effective, the Hostages and Prisoner Exchange will begin, and we will create the conditions for the next phase of withdrawal, which will bring us close to the end of this 3,000 YEAR CATASTROPHE. Thank you for your attention to this matter and, STAY TUNED!"

Attached to the post was a map detailing showing the proposed withdrawal line.

Trump's map for Israel's withdrawal from Gaza צילום: ללא

The map, critically, indicates that the Philadelphi Corridor between Egypt and Gaza would remain under Israeli control, alongside "Hill 70," a key strategic hilltop overlooking Israeli territory.