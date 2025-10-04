Israel has passed a message to the US administration that it intends to remain in three key locations in Gaza for several years, even after the IDF withdraws the rest of its forces, Kan News reported.

According to the report, the IDF will maintain forces in the buffer zone around Gaza, the Philadelphi Route which runs along the border between Gaza and Egypt, and "Hill 70," a strategic ridge overlooking Nahal Oz, which previously hosted the eastern part of the Shujaiya neighborhood.

Earlier on Saturday evening, a senior diplomatic source stressed that Israel will remain in Gaza, and there is no ceasefire with Hamas.

"We are now in the first stage of this framework," the source said. "The IDF remains in Gaza, and any withdrawal will be only to the yellow line and to the encirclement of Gaza City during the hostage release stage."

"No one is withdrawing at this point — this is a reduction of fire, not a ceasefire. In the first stage, all hostages will be released, and from there, negotiations will continue."