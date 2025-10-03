White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt on Friday reiterated President Donald Trump’s ultimatum for Hamas to accept his Gaza peace proposal by Sunday, warning the terror group of "very grave" consequences if it does not accept.

“Right now, the president has made it very clear to Hamas that this is an acceptable and detailed proposal that they must accept, or the consequences are going to be very grave for them. And he has given them a deadline of Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. When I was out here on Wednesday, I told all of you, I'll leave it to the president to make that red line, and he now has,” Leavitt told reporters during a press briefing.

“I think the entire world should hear the President of the United States loud and clear. And Hamas has an opportunity to accept this plan and to move forward in a peaceful and prosperous manner in the region. And if they don't, the consequences, unfortunately, are going to be very tragic,” she added.

Leavitt’s warning came hours after Trump threatened Hamas in a post on Truth Social.

"An Agreement must be reached with Hamas by Sunday Evening at SIX (6) P.M., Washington, D.C. time," Trump wrote. "Every Country has signed on! If this last chance agreement is not reached, all hell, like no one has ever seen before, will break out against Hamas. There will be peace in the Middle East one way or the other."

CBS News reported on Tuesday that Hamas is leaning toward accepting Trump’s proposal to end the war.

On Wednesday morning, however, a senior Hamas figure told the BBC that the terrorist group is likely to reject Trump's peace plan because, the source claimed, it "serves Israel's interests" and "ignores those of the Palestinian people".

On Thursday, the BBC reported that Qatar and Egypt contacted the head of Hamas' military wing in Gaza, Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, who made it clear that he opposes Trump’s plan.

According to the report, al-Haddad believes that the US plan is intended to bring about the end of Hamas' rule - whether the terrorist organization agrees to it or not - and therefore, from his perspective, there is no point in accepting it, and Hamas must continue fighting.

