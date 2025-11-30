Shin Bet Director David Zini visited Egypt Sunday, meeting with the head of Egyptian intelligence.

According to a report by Kan News, the two discussed developments in the Gaza Strip and the next phase of the agreement between the parties.

It is believed that this is Zini's first official visit abroad.

Earlier on Sunday, a senior Palestinian Arab source told Agence France-Presse that Egypt is training Palestinian Arab policemen, to integrate them into the security force that will be responsible for managing Gaza after the end of the war.

According to the report, in March of this year, more than 500 of these police officers and operatives underwent physical, professional and theoretical training in Egypt, and hundreds of others have been assigned to similar training since September.

Several months ago, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Ati said that Cairo intended to train and equip 5,000 Palestinian Arab officers and operatives for deployment in Gaza.

Al-Araby Al-Jadeed noted that according to the agreement between the Fatah and Hamas organizations under the auspices of Egypt from the end of 2024, the technocratic government that will be established in Gaza after the end of the war will recruit 5,000 police officers who will undergo operational training, in addition to the 5,000 police officers who worked under the Hamas government.

A Palestinian Arab source said that the Egyptian training and exercise program is being carried out in direct coordination with the Palestinian Authority, and the police officers will receive their salaries from the Palestinian Authority based in Ramallah.