The BBC reported this evening (Thursday) that mediators Qatar and Egypt contacted the head of Hamas' military wing in Gaza, Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, who made it clear that he opposes US President Donald Trump's 21-point plan.

According to the report, al-Haddad believes that the US plan is intended to bring about the end of Hamas's rule - whether the terrorist organization agrees to it or not - and therefore, from his perspective, there is no point in accepting it, and Hamas must continue fighting.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump told reporters that Hamas has three to four days to respond to his peace plan, which he presented during a press conference with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed the timeframe on Wednesday.

CBS News reported on Tuesday that Hamas is leaning toward accepting Trump’s proposal to end the war.

On Wednesday morning, however, a senior Hamas figure told the BBC that the terrorist group is likely to reject Trump's peace plan because, the source claimed, it "serves Israel's interests" and "ignores those of the Palestinian people".