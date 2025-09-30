CBS reported that the Hamas terror organization is leaning toward accepting US President Donald Trump’s proposal to end the war.

According to a source familiar with the negotiations quoted by CBS, a formal response could be transferred to the Egyptian and Qatari mediators as early as tomorrow.

Earlier, a source close to the terrorist organization said that the plan was “completely biased toward Israel” and adopted “impossible conditions” for Hamas: “Trump adopted all of Israel’s terms, which do not grant the Palestinians any legitimate rights.” Another senior Hamas official told the Russian news agency Sputnik that “the attempt at disarmament is impossible. No matter the cost - there are principles that our people in Gaza will not give up.”

A spokesperson for the Qatari Foreign Ministry announced that Turkey will join the team of mediators, and a delegation on its behalf is scheduled to meet with Hamas this evening.

According to a Palestinian source cited by Sky News Arabia, Hamas voiced strong objections to the plan, with several leaders of the terrorist organization describing it as “a kind of declaration of defeat.” Hamas reportedly appealed to Qatar seeking clarifications regarding guarantees that fighting would not resume, a timetable for IDF withdrawal, and assurances that targeted killings of its leaders abroad would not take place in the future.