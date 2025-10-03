The State Prosecutor's Office has filed an indictment at the Jerusalem District Court against Nader Muhtaseb, a 29-year-old Jerusalem resident who is charged with transporting the two terrorists who carried out the Ramot Junction terror attack.

Six civilians were killed in the attack and 16 were wounded.

According to the indictment, on the morning of the attack Muhtaseb contacted an intermediary who arranges rides for illegal Palestinian Authority Arabs, in order to transport the terrorists to Jerusalem in exchange for 400 shekels.

After discovering that the two had carried out the shooting, he broke and threw away the phone he had been using.

The indictment charges the defendant with unlawful transportation, negligent homicide, causing serious injury, and obstruction of justice.

A request has filed to remand him in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings against him.