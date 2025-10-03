Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister MK Sharren Haskel will arrive in Manchester on Sunday, October 5, as part of an official visit to the United Kingdom.

The visit is the first by an Israeli government official since British recognized a "Palestinian" state, and comes in the shadow of the deadly terrorist attack near a synagogue on Yom Kippur (the day of Atonement), the holiest day of the Jewish year.

During the visit, Deputy Minister Haskel is scheduled to meet with senior figures in the British opposition, including Chair of the Conservative Party and Leader of the Opposition in the UK Parliament, Kemi Badenoch; and Shadow Foreign Secretary, MP Priti Patel.

As part of the visit, Haskel will address a special rally in Manchester marking two years since the October 7th massacre, organized by leaders of the Jewish community in the city and attended by thousands of community members and senior opposition figures.

She is also expected to visit the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue to express solidarity and support for the local community.

The visit will conclude with a keynote speech by the Deputy Minister at the main event of the Conservative Friends of Israel (CFI), held as part of the Conservative Party Conference, with more than 500 party members, CFI parliamentary chairs - former minister Suella Braverman, Lord Eric Pickles - and other senior officials in attendance.

"I am arriving in the United Kingdom at an especially sensitive and painful moment - just days after the murderous terrorist attack on Yom Kippur near a synagogue in Manchester," Haskel said in a statement. "We must stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our brothers and sisters here and state clearly that the antisemitic incitement taking place in the UK is costing human lives."

"It is of immense importance to deepen our ties with the political leadership in Britain and to strengthen the warm bond with the Jewish community - in the UK in general and in Manchester in particular. We have true friends here, and it is our duty to work in close cooperation to ensure a safer and stronger future for the Jewish people and for Israel-UK relations."