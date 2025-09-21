Three major Western powers - Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia - formally announced on Sunday the recognition of the State of Palestine, in what they described as a coordinated effort to revive prospects for a two-state solution in the Middle East.

In a joint statement issued by the governments of the UK and Australia, the move was presented as part of a wider international initiative aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza, the release of hostages taken during the October 7, 2023, atrocities, and renewed momentum toward peace.

"Effective today, Sunday the 21st of September 2025, the Commonwealth of Australia formally recognises the independent and sovereign State of Palestine," the statement declared. It added that the recognition was coordinated with Canada and the UK and reflects "Australia's longstanding commitment to a two-state solution, which has always been the only path to enduring peace and security for the Israeli and the Palestinian peoples."

The statement stressed that the Palestinian Authority had reaffirmed its recognition of Israel’s right to exist and had undertaken commitments to Australia, including holding democratic elections and enacting significant reforms in governance, finance, and education. It emphasized that Hamas "must have no role in Palestine," and indicated that future diplomatic steps, including the opening of embassies, would depend on progress in reforms.

Canada's Prime Minister also issued a detailed declaration, situating the recognition within decades of Canadian policy supporting a two-state solution. The statement criticized both Hamas and the current Israeli government, citing Hamas’ terrorism and rejection of peace alongside Israel’s policies of settlement expansion and actions in Gaza.

"It is in this context that Canada recognises the State of Palestine and offers our partnership in building the promise of a peaceful future for both the State of Palestine and the State of Israel," the Canadian leader stated. He clarified that the recognition does not legitimize terrorism, nor does it undermine Canada’s support for Israel’s security. Instead, he said, it empowers the Palestinian Authority to pursue reforms, including elections in 2026, governance restructuring, and demilitarization.

Canada affirmed its commitment to working with international partners to support the Palestinian Authority’s reform program, the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the development of a credible peace plan.

The UK and Australia similarly highlighted that today’s recognition was only a first step, with further measures contingent on continued Palestinian commitments and regional cooperation, particularly with the United States and the Arab League.

In a video address, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer explained Britain’s decision. He said the move was necessary "to keep alive the possibility of peace and a two-state solution," adding that "ordinary people, Israeli and Palestinian, deserve to live in peace to try to rebuild their lives free from violence and suffering." Starmer condemned Hamas as a "brutal terror organisation" and stressed that recognition of Palestine was not a reward for Hamas but a step toward a viable peace framework. He also criticized Israel’s bombardment of Gaza and settlement expansion, saying these policies, alongside Hamas’ actions, had pushed the hope of a two-state solution to the brink. "That moment has now arrived," he declared, announcing that the UK formally recognises the State of Palestine as part of efforts to revive peace and security for both peoples.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana slammed the decision and targeted specifically British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, posting a photo of him with the words: "A Modern-day appeaser who chose dishonour."